Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

