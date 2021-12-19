Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 17,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,278,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,277. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,333,000 after buying an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 2,669,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,267,000 after buying an additional 671,111 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.