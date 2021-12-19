Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

