Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.53.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.