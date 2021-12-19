Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRRFY opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRRFY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.