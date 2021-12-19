Carol Denise Stott Sells 24,500 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRM opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

