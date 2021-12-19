Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.85. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $130.18 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.