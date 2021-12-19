Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

