Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,717 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

EDV stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $158.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

