Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $57.07 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.39 and a twelve month high of $62.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

