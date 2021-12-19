Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

