Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $71.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

