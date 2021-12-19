Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

