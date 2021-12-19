Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

