Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Get Cannabics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.