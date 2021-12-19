Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals
