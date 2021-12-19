Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$150.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR opened at C$164.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.10. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.