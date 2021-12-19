Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NYSE CNI opened at $127.31 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

