Canaccord Genuity Trims Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Target Price to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$533.71 million and a PE ratio of 42.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.76. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.