Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$10.01 and a 12-month high of C$16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

