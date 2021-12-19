Campbell Soup Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

