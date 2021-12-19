Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,312. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Cameco has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,555,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,803,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cameco by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

