California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

CRC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several brokerages have commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in California Resources by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,173,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

