CaixaPay Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.31 or 0.08341768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00077499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,644.48 or 1.00119975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

