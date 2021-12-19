Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CZR. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.19.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.