Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.50

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 12792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

