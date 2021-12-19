Busey Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 18,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

