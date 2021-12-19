Busey Wealth Management Purchases 3,771 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

Shares of NSC opened at $284.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

