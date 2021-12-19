Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

