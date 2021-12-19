Busey Wealth Management Buys 31,560 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

