Busey Wealth Management Acquires 17,958 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 159.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

