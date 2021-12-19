BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s previous close.

OCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OCX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 1,393,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,364. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 573,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in OncoCyte by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 613,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OncoCyte by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 153,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

