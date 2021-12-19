Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,213. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

