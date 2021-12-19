Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $40.44

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research firms have commented on VOR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE VOR opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $187,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

