Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) PT at $26.71

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $23.75. 4,445,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.54. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

