Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $133.38

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,418,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

