Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Price Target at $5.79

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. Research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

