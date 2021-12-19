Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$198.46

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$198.46.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE:FNV traded up C$1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$172.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,484. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.92 billion and a PE ratio of 37.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$180.21. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.23%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Insiders sold a total of 19,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,002 over the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

