Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $249.03

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.