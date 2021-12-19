Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $19.14

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

