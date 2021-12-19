Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT at $3,203.55

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,203.55.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $40.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,856.06. 2,162,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,770.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.