Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.12. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $15.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 500.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

