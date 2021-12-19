Brokerages Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. 700,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,688. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

