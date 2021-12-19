Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,521,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

