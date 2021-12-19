Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

