Brokerages Expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

MKFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 1,094,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,295. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.