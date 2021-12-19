Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report sales of $232.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $232.78 million. Knowles posted sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $866.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.30 million to $866.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. 2,406,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.