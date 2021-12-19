Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post sales of $288.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.70 million. Duluth reported sales of $255.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $714.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $714.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.00 million, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $782.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.76 on Friday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

