Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 20,555,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,807,825. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

