Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post $500.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $501.70 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,890,000 after acquiring an additional 354,783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $611,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.70. 3,282,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,030. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -148.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

