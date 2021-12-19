Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 124,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

