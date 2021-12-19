Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 124,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.